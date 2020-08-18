Man killed, wife hospitalized after latest crash on notorious stretch of I-10

PORT ALLEN- One person was killed Tuesday afternoon in a multi-vehicle crash on I-10, deputies say.

Authorities responded to a crash on I-10 East at LA 415 around 4 p.m. on Tuesday.

The West Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office says Joseph Corso, 66, and his wife were stopped in traffic on the interstate when another vehicle slammed into the rear of their vehicle.

The crash pushed the couple's vehicle into two other vehicles.

Corso was pronounced dead at the scene. His wife was airlifted to a hospital and is in stable condition.

The driver that rear-ended the vehicle, Jose Vindeola, was charged with careless operation. Investigators say he is from Texas but was passing through the area in search for a job in the Louisiana-Mississippi area.

The deadly collision is the latest on that section of I-10, called the "Devil's Triangle" by some local officials, which is known for major accidents.

Traffic was diverted to LA 415 as all driving lanes on I-10 were blocked, completely closing the interstate in the area for about 30 minutes.

The accident was cleared around 4:45 p.m.

