Man killed, two deputies injured during Thursday raid in north Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE — A confrontation during a drug raid Thursday ended with two deputies injured by gunfire and one man inside the house shot to death, authorities said.

Tyquarius Armstrong, 21, was in the back bedroom of the house on Robertson Avenue when deputies and DEA agents executed a search warrant Thursday morning. Body camera video from the encounter, released several hours after the shooting, appears to show Armstrong raising a gun when deputies kicked open the bedroom door.

Authorities had announced their presence as they approached the house near the intersection of North Foster Drive and Hollywood Street.

"Come on, let's go. Sheriff's Office. Search warrant," one called out as the group approached the carport door, the video shows.

Inside, a unit leader told a colleague to "take the hall" as he entered a room with a bed and a desktop computer. Seconds later, another law enforcement officer kicked open the door to the next room. The portion of the video released by the sheriff's office stopped just after Armstrong apparently fired at the officers.

One deputy had a serious injury to his lower abdomen. The other was hit in his ballistic vest.

"Once fired upon, deputies returned fire," a sheriff's office statement read.