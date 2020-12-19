58°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Man killed in Zachary construction accident Friday

Friday, December 18 2020
Source: WBRZ TV
By: Trey Schmaltz

ZACHARY - A man was killed in a construction site accident Friday.

The incident happened around 3 p.m. on Carpenter Road.  The man was reportedly crushed.

The site is at the corner of Carpenter Road and Mchugh Road where witnesses said a medical facility is being constructed. 

No other information has been released. 

