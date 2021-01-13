Man killed in Wednesday morning shooting on Hanks Drive

BATON ROUGE - Early Wednesday (Jan. 13) morning, a shooting that resulted in the death of an unidentified man occurred off Airline Highway, just east of the White Plains community.

Officials with the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office (EBRSO) say the man who was shot and killed died at an apartment complex in the 6800 block of Hanks Drive shortly before 5 a.m.

They add that, shortly after his death, a woman was detained for questioning.

As an investigation into the deadly shooting has just begun, information related to a possible motive or the involvement of any suspect(s) has yet to become available.

