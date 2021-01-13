51°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Man killed in Wednesday morning shooting on Hanks Drive

2 hours 30 minutes 16 seconds ago Wednesday, January 13 2021 Jan 13, 2021 January 13, 2021 8:41 AM January 13, 2021 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Early Wednesday (Jan. 13) morning, a shooting that resulted in the death of an unidentified man occurred off Airline Highway, just east of the White Plains community.

Officials with the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office (EBRSO) say the man who was shot and killed died at an apartment complex in the 6800 block of Hanks Drive shortly before 5 a.m.

They add that, shortly after his death, a woman was detained for questioning.

As an investigation into the deadly shooting has just begun, information related to a possible motive or the involvement of any suspect(s) has yet to become available.

This is a developing situation, please check back for updates.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days