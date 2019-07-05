Man killed in single-vehicle crash on fourth of July

CROWLEY- Louisiana State Police are investigating a single vehicle fatal crash on LA Hwy 13 near Airport Road in Acadia Parish.

The incident happened around 5:20 pm on the Fourth of July taking the life of 26-year-old Harley Romin.

The crash happened as Romine was driving a 2005 Buick Rendezvous northbound on LA Hwy 13. While traveling northbound his vehicle ran off the roadway. The Buick then overturned several times.

Romine was ejected from the vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene. A toxicology sample has been sent in for analysis.

This crash remains under investigation.