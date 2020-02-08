Man killed in single vehicle crash in Assumption Parish

PAINCOURTVILLE - State police are investigating a single vehicle crash that claimed the life of one man, late Friday night.

According to authorities, 41-year-old Cody Hicks was traveling eastbound on LA 403 in a Ford F-250. He was in a left curve in the roadway when he attempted to pass a vehicle in a no passing zone. Hicks’ vehicle ran off of the roadway to the left then he steered towards the right.

His vehicle crossed LA 403 and he ran off of the roadway to the right and entered a ditch. Hicks’ vehicle then rolled over and came to rest on the roof.

Hicks was not wearing his seat belt and he suffered fatal injuries.

Alcohol use is suspected and a toxicology test is pending. This crash remains under investigation.