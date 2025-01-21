36°
Man killed in shooting at McDonald's along Airline Highway

7 hours 11 minutes 44 seconds ago Monday, January 20 2025 Jan 20, 2025 January 20, 2025 4:50 PM January 20, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Logan Cullop

BATON ROUGE - A man was shot and killed at a McDonald's along Airline Highway on Monday afternoon. 

The Baton Rouge Police Department said the fatal shooting happened just before 4 p.m. at the McDonald's at Airline and Prescott Road. 

No additional information about the shooting has been released. 

