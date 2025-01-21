36°
Man killed in shooting at McDonald's along Airline Highway
BATON ROUGE - A man was shot and killed at a McDonald's along Airline Highway on Monday afternoon.
The Baton Rouge Police Department said the fatal shooting happened just before 4 p.m. at the McDonald's at Airline and Prescott Road.
No additional information about the shooting has been released.
