Man killed in shooting along Woodpecker Street

Source: WBRZ
By: Logan Cullop

BATON ROUGE - A man was killed in a shooting along Woodpecker Street on Monday afternoon. 

The Baton Rouge Police Department said officers were dispatched to the corner of Woodpecker Street and Avenue J around 3:15 p.m. 

Police said a person was found shot to death in an apartment complex parking lot nearby.

BRPD said the victim has not been identified. No arrests have been made. 

