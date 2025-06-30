86°
Man killed in shooting along Woodpecker Street
BATON ROUGE - A man was killed in a shooting along Woodpecker Street on Monday afternoon.
The Baton Rouge Police Department said officers were dispatched to the corner of Woodpecker Street and Avenue J around 3:15 p.m.
Police said a person was found shot to death in an apartment complex parking lot nearby.
BRPD said the victim has not been identified. No arrests have been made.
