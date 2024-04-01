80°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Man killed in shooting along Cate Avenue

19 hours 54 minutes 44 seconds ago Sunday, March 31 2024 Mar 31, 2024 March 31, 2024 4:50 PM March 31, 2024 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Logan Cullop

BATON ROUGE - A man was killed in a shooting Easter morning along Cate Avenue. 

The Baton Rouge Police Department said 35-year-old Edward Brooks was shot at 11:15 a.m. along Cate Avenue, just off Marque Ann Drive. Brooks was taken to a hospital where he later died. 

Trending News

Police said no information about the shooting was immediately available, but said that 'proactive policing' officers will be patrolling the neighborhood.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days