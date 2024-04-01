Man killed in shooting along Cate Avenue

BATON ROUGE - A man was killed in a shooting Easter morning along Cate Avenue.

The Baton Rouge Police Department said 35-year-old Edward Brooks was shot at 11:15 a.m. along Cate Avenue, just off Marque Ann Drive. Brooks was taken to a hospital where he later died.

Police said no information about the shooting was immediately available, but said that 'proactive policing' officers will be patrolling the neighborhood.