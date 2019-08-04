82°
Man killed in nightclub shooting; no charges filed yet

2 hours 36 minutes 59 seconds ago Sunday, August 04 2019 Aug 4, 2019 August 04, 2019 3:26 PM August 04, 2019 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press

HOUMA, La. (AP) - Authorities say a 30-year-old man has been killed in a shooting outside a Louisiana nightclub, but no charges have been filed yet.
 
Terrebonne Parish Sheriff Jerry Larpenter said Andrew Naquin and another man started a fight in the parking lot of Vino's Night Club in Houma after it closed early Saturday morning.
 
Larpenter said three men involved with the group that fired the shots drove away from the club, but were pulled over and taken into custody a short time later.
 
Larpenter said in a statement the three men were questioned by detectives but no charges have been filed.
 
The sheriff said the investigation into the shooting continues and his deputies will consult with prosecutors to decide the next step.

