81°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Man killed in Louisiana train accident identified

1 hour 48 minutes 46 seconds ago Saturday, September 07 2019 Sep 7, 2019 September 07, 2019 4:49 PM September 07, 2019 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press

SHREVEPORT, La. (AP) - A man killed in a collision involving a tractor-trailer and a train in Louisiana has been identified.
 
News outlets report the Caddo Parish Coroner's Office says 36-year-old Bruce Dominique Jr., of Bossier City, was walking Friday afternoon beside a moving train, when an 18-wheeler crossed the railroad tracks, causing the truck's trailer to pivot, pinning Dominique against the train.
 
Dominique was taken to Ochsner LSU Health Hospital, where he died at 4:25 p.m. Friday.
 
Dominique was positively identified through fingerprint comparison.
 
An autopsy has been ordered.
 
The incident remains under investigation by the Shreveport Police Department.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days