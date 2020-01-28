Man killed in head-on crash in Walker early Tuesday morning

WALKER - A Denham Springs man died early Tuesday after his car collided with another vehicle in Livingston Parish.

According to Louisiana State Police, 32-year-old Michael Hankins was killed in the crash.

Investigators believe Hankins was driving a Honda Civic north on Walker South Road, south of I-12, when he crossed the centerline and hit another driver in a pick-up truck head-on. Hankins suffered serious injuries in the crash, and he was taken to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The other driver was also seriously injured and was taken to a hospital for treatment.

The crash remains under investigation.