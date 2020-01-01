Man killed in head-on crash in Iberville Parish

PLAQUEMINE – Louisiana State Police say that a fatal two-vehicle crash took the life 79-year-old Millard Kelley, a resident of Plaquemine.

Police say the crash occurred on LA Hwy 75 (Belleview Rd.) south of LA Hwy 3066 (Bayou Rd.) in Iberville Parish, around 12:30 p.m., Monday.

An initial investigation revealed that the crash occurred when 29-year-old Storm McNelis of Robert was traveling southbound on LA Hwy 75 in a 1998 GMC Sierra while Kelley was traveling northbound on LA Hwy 75 in a 2018 Nissan Frontier.

For reasons still under investigation, McNelis crossed the centerline into the opposing lane, which resulted in the GMC striking the Nissan, head-on.

Kelley had his seatbelt on at the time of the crash and sustained serious injuries.

He was taken to a local hospital, where he ultimately succumbed to his injuries.

McNelis was not wearing his seatbelt during the accident and was ejected from the vehicle.

He sustained serious injuries and was brought to a local hospital for treatment.

Impairment is unknown at this time, but as is procedure toxicology samples were taken from both drivers for analysis.

This crash remains under investigation and charges may be pending.