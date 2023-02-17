42°
Latest Weather Blog
Man killed in freak overnight ATV crash
SPRINGFIELD - A 28-year-old man died after being thrown off the ATV he was riding and hit by a passing car.
Brandon Swindle of Holden was killed in the crash around midnight, State Police said. It happened on La. 42 west of La. 43 outside of Springfield.
State Police said Swindle was riding the ATV in the travel lanes of La. 42. He lost control of the ATV and was thrown from it. Then, a passing vehicle hit him.
********************
Trending News
Follow the publisher of this post on Twitter: @treyschmaltz
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Zachary-Liberty High basketball game cut short by brawl Wednesday night; LHSAA investigating
-
Three horses reunited with owners after being stolen from their stables in...
-
Campaign finance reports for governor's race show Jeff Landry with sizeable lead...
-
City-parish addresses drainage problems and flooding with Garden District residents
-
Protestors arrested after death of Alton Sterling finally moving on after lawsuit...
Sports Video
-
LSU slugger Cade Beloso makes moves to be back for senior season
-
Southeastern's Brennan Stuprich anxious to return in 2023
-
Southern basketball snaps 2-game losing streak, beats Prairie View 79-65
-
Zachary native hopes to help bring another Super Bowl trophy back to...
-
Southeastern falls to Nicholls, losing streak now at 3 games