Latest Weather Blog
Man killed in Covington area crash
COVINGTON - According to Louisiana State Police, a Tuesday night crash took the life of a 42-year-old Mount Hermon resident.
Police say Gabriel A. Varela died following a Tuesday night crash on LA 437 (Lee Rd.) at Narrow Rd. in St. Tammany Parish.
After an initial investigation, authorities determined that the crash occurred as Varela, behind the wheel of a Chevrolet Impala, was traveling north on LA 437, veered off-road and struck a culvert before hitting an embankment.
Police say Varela was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash and sustained fatal injuries.
Officials pronounced Varela deceased on the scene.
At this time, speed is a contributing factor in the wreck, and impairment is suspected. As part of the ongoing investigation, toxicology will be performed on Varela.
Police say their investigation into the crash remains ongoing and no additional information is available at this time.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Celebrating Mother's Day with virtual gifts
-
Announcement concerning Louisiana's reopening expected Monday
-
Thousands of dollars raised for families of two BRPD officers shot
-
Gov. Edwards: Still too early to determine if state will move to...
-
Local distillery pivots to selling hand sanitizer during pandemic
Sports Video
-
Walker's Christian Cassels signing with Belhaven is true comeback story
-
Southeastern stud gets pro opportunity in native Canada
-
Southern Law grad is instilling faith in others through faith
-
Malcolm Roach inks free agent deal with Saints
-
U High Athletes Get Creative with Signing Day Festivities