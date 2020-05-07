Man killed in Covington area crash

COVINGTON - According to Louisiana State Police, a Tuesday night crash took the life of a 42-year-old Mount Hermon resident.

Police say Gabriel A. Varela died following a Tuesday night crash on LA 437 (Lee Rd.) at Narrow Rd. in St. Tammany Parish.

After an initial investigation, authorities determined that the crash occurred as Varela, behind the wheel of a Chevrolet Impala, was traveling north on LA 437, veered off-road and struck a culvert before hitting an embankment.

Police say Varela was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash and sustained fatal injuries.

Officials pronounced Varela deceased on the scene.

At this time, speed is a contributing factor in the wreck, and impairment is suspected. As part of the ongoing investigation, toxicology will be performed on Varela.

Police say their investigation into the crash remains ongoing and no additional information is available at this time.