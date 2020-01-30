60°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Man killed following shooting in Lafayette

2 hours 27 minutes 6 seconds ago Thursday, January 30 2020 Jan 30, 2020 January 30, 2020 11:31 AM January 30, 2020 in News
Source: KATC
By: WBRZ Staff

LAFAYETTE - Lafayette Police say a 41-year-old man died following a Wednesday night shooting in the 100 block of Edwis Street in Lafayette. 

According to KATC, the shooting occurred around 10:30 p.m. when authorities found the man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

Police say no arrests have been made and anyone with information related to the deadly shooting is urged to call Lafayette Police at 232-TIPS.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days