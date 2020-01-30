Man killed following shooting in Lafayette

LAFAYETTE - Lafayette Police say a 41-year-old man died following a Wednesday night shooting in the 100 block of Edwis Street in Lafayette.

According to KATC, the shooting occurred around 10:30 p.m. when authorities found the man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

Police say no arrests have been made and anyone with information related to the deadly shooting is urged to call Lafayette Police at 232-TIPS.