Man killed by police Monday was wanted in grisly machete attack that sent girlfriend to hospital

BATON ROUGE - A suspect who was shot and killed by police early Monday morning was wanted for brutalizing his ex-girlfriend with a bladed weapon earlier this year, cutting all her fingers on one hand to the bone.

According to a warrant, 51-year-old Vincent Harris was wanted on charges of second-degree kidnapping, second-degree attempted murder, aggravated second-degree battery, and domestic abuse battery when Baton Rouge police went looking for him at a Tigerland apartment Monday.

The document says Harris held his then-girlfriend captive at their house over several days, leaving her bruised, bloodied and in need of surgery.

The charges date back to May 4, when Harris confronted the victim about a Facebook message she received from an ex-boyfriend. Records say Harris punched her multiple times and continued to strike her each time she tried to leave the apartment.

The next day, Harris attacked the victim again when she received a phone call from an unknown number. Though she told him the call was from her brother, Harris did not believe her and an argument unfolded. Harris armed himself with a handgun during the confrontation and beat her again, specifically targeting parts of her body that wouldn't be visible while she wore clothes, according to the warrant. Harris again refused to let the victim leave and physically blocked her from reaching the door.

On May 6, the victim said Harris would not let her leave the apartment for food unless she took his nephew with her. Later that day, the two got into another argument that ultimately led to Harris striking her again and pulling out a machete. She told investigators that Harris swung the weapon at her head and struck four of her fingers with the blade when she tried to protect her head using her hands.

When police later met her at the hospital, she had stitches on four fingers, large bruises, and a golf ball-sized knot on the side of her head. Her fingers had been "cut to the bone" and she needed surgery due to two nerves in her fingers being severed, the warrant said.

The victim told police they had been in a relationship for five years at that point.

The warrant for his arrest was signed May 6, but Harris managed to avoid police custody until Monday, July 20 when BRPD located him in Tigerland. Harris was shot after he aimed a weapon at officers, Police Chief Murphy Paul said.