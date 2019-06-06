82°
Latest Weather Blog
Man killed at homeless encampment in New Orleans
NEW ORLEANS (AP) - New Orleans police say a man living in a homeless encampment was killed in a shooting near the French Quarter.
News outlets report that the unidentified man died Sunday morning only feet from the tent where he lived under an Interstate 10 overpass.
Video and photos show crime scene tape near the intersection of Canal Street and North Claiborne Avenue, where people often stay in tents or on pallets.
The scene is a few blocks away from the heart of the French Quarter.
Authorities haven't said whether there are any suspects in the killing.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Local D-Day Veteran honored at 75th celebration
-
Widespread street flooding, possible tornadoes reported throughout capital area
-
Apartment complex on Florida Blvd. hit by possible tornado
-
WBRZ speaks with firefighters who rescued trapped driver from Baton Rouge flood...
-
Police on scene of weather-related death in Baton Rouge