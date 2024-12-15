Man killed, 10-year-old son injured in Saturday shooting

BATON ROUGE - One person died and a child was hurt in a shooting along North Acadian Thruway and Fairfields Avenue on Saturday afternoon.

Officials say 41-year-old Derwin James was killed in the shooting and his 10-year-old son was caught in the crossfire.

According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, James drove away and passed out behind the wheel, leading to his vehicle crashing into a house on the 2300 block of Pawnee Street.

BRPD confirmed the dispute was domestic in nature.

His oldest daughter Liyah James, spoke with WBRZ Sunday, saying she wasn't aware of her father's confrontations.

“At the end of the day, I was still his child, so he kept all of us out of his grown business. Because at the end of the day, we're still his children. He wouldn't put us in harm's way or anything like that. He was our protector. When I got the news all I could say was, 'Who's going to protect me now?'” James said.

Officials said the child was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

“I can tell you this - he’s definitely one of the strongest little boys I know,” James said about her little brother.

Police said the investigation remains ongoing.





