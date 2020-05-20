Man jailed for East Feliciana killings now charged with setting mobile homes on fire

ETHEL - A man already facing charges for murder, attempted murder and robbery was booked on additional arson charges Wednesday.

The State Fire Marshal's office announced that Deandre Galmon, 33, is facing two new counts of simple arson for allegedly setting two mobile homes on fire in East Feliciana Parish back in November 2019 and this past January.

Galmon was booked earlier this month for his alleged role in the murders of two men in East Feliciana. One of those men was found dead in a burned-up mobile home April 24, and another man was found shot in a ditch less than a week later.

Galmon was caught in Tennesse and booked into the East Feliciana Jail earlier this month on two counts of first-degree murder, one count of attempted first-degree murder, three counts of armed robbery, as well as one count each of simple arson, aggravated arson and obstruction of justice.