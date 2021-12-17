Man jailed after allegedly firing multiple shots in home with young children

Roscoe Armwood

BATON ROUGE - A 32-year-old Baton Rouge man is accused of opening fire in a home where several small children were sleeping on Wednesday night.

According to an official document completed by a deputy with the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office (EBRSO), it was around 11:20 p.m. when Roscoe Armwood unexpectedly showed up at a Hooper Road area home where his children and their mother were living.

The mother of Armwood's children told deputies he was armed with a gun and acted like he was, "under the influence of some type of narcotics." She said he seemed paranoid because he told her he believed someone was trying to kill him.

She went on to tell deputies that while four young children were asleep in the home, Armwood began firing his weapon multiple times.

When she started towards the children, in hopes of protecting them, she said Armwood continued to fire the weapon; out of fear for her own safety, she ran out of the house and called 911.

According to the affidavit, by the time EBRSO deputies arrived, Armwood had barricaded himself inside of the home with the children still inside.

SWAT personnel were called to the scene and Armwood was eventually arrested.

He was charged with illegal use of weapons or dangerous instrumentalities, aggravated criminal damage to property, and jailed with a $30,230.50 bond.