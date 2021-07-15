85°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Man injured in Wednesday night shooting on N. Ardenwood

2 hours 41 minutes 14 seconds ago Thursday, July 15 2021 Jul 15, 2021 July 15, 2021 7:08 AM July 15, 2021 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - A Wednesday night shooting on North Ardenwood left one person injured, police say.

According to Baton Rouge Police, a man was shot at 1066 N. Ardenwood Wednesday evening.

Officials say he was hit in the leg and his injuries appear to be non-life-threatening.

Trending News

At this time, no further information related to the circumstances surrounding the shooting are available.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days