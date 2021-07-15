85°
Man injured in Wednesday night shooting on N. Ardenwood
BATON ROUGE - A Wednesday night shooting on North Ardenwood left one person injured, police say.
According to Baton Rouge Police, a man was shot at 1066 N. Ardenwood Wednesday evening.
Officials say he was hit in the leg and his injuries appear to be non-life-threatening.
At this time, no further information related to the circumstances surrounding the shooting are available.
