Man injured in Wednesday night shooting on N. Ardenwood

BATON ROUGE - A Wednesday night shooting on North Ardenwood left one person injured, police say.

According to Baton Rouge Police, a man was shot at 1066 N. Ardenwood Wednesday evening.

Officials say he was hit in the leg and his injuries appear to be non-life-threatening.

At this time, no further information related to the circumstances surrounding the shooting are available.