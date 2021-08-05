Man injured in overnight shooting on Plank Road

BATON ROUGE - At least one gunshot was fired at a Plank Road home early Thursday morning, in an incident that left one person injured, Baton Rouge authorities say.

According to a representative with the Baton Rouge Police Department, a man was found suffering from a gunshot wound in the 6000 block of Plank Road around 1 a.m.

Officials say one person was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

The circumstances surrounding the shooting were not immediately available.