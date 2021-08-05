85°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Man injured in overnight shooting on Plank Road

2 hours 33 minutes 37 seconds ago Thursday, August 05 2021 Aug 5, 2021 August 05, 2021 9:15 AM August 05, 2021 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - At least one gunshot was fired at a Plank Road home early Thursday morning, in an incident that left one person injured, Baton Rouge authorities say.

According to a representative with the Baton Rouge Police Department, a man was found suffering from a gunshot wound in the 6000 block of Plank Road around 1 a.m.

Officials say one person was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

Trending News

The circumstances surrounding the shooting were not immediately available.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days