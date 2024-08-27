87°
Man injured in overnight shooting on North 17th Street
BATON ROUGE - A man was shot twice in a shooting early Tuesday morning.
The Baton Rouge Police Department said the shooting happened on North 17th Street near Florida Boulevard. One victim, a man, was shot twice.
He was taken to the hospital and his injuries were deemed to be non-life-threatening.
BRPD said no suspects or motives were known as of Tuesday morning.
