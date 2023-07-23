91°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Man injured in incident near Airline Highway

Tanner Fooshee

BATON ROUGE - One man was injured in an incident near Airline Highway Saturday morning.

Authorities say that they responded to reports of a stabbing on Gwenadele Avenue around 6:30 a.m.

Police say despite initial reports the victim had not been stabbed. The man sustained a skull fracture and developed bleeding on his brain.

The victim was transported to a nearby hospital where he was rushed into surgery.

His condition is unknown at this time.

Police do not currently have any suspects.

This is an ongoing investigation.

