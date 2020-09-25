75°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Man injured in Friday morning shooting on Revere Avenue, EBR Sheriff's Office investigates

3 hours 18 minutes 16 seconds ago Friday, September 25 2020 Sep 25, 2020 September 25, 2020 9:46 AM September 25, 2020 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Authorities with the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office are investigating a Friday morning shooting that left one man injured, according to a representative with the Sheriff's Office.

The incident occurred around 4 a.m., on Revere Avenue when a bullet struck a man in one of his legs.

Revere Avenue, a street where numerous businesses are located, is blocks away from Concord Estates.  

The Sheriff's Office is conducting an investigation into the incident and more information may be forthcoming. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days