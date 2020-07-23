82°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Man injured following reported shooting at hotel on Mead Road

By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Authorities say a shooting took place at a hotel near Sherwood Forest Boulevard early Thursday morning.

A representative with the Baton Rouge Police Department issued a statement shortly after the incident, saying, police were dispatched to the 10900 block of Mead Road in response to a reported shooting that left one man injured.

The address provided corresponded with OYO hotel on Mead Road, and officials say the wounded man was taken to an area hospital for treatment. At this time, the extent of his injuries are unknown as are the circumstances surrounding the shooting.

This article will be updated as authorities continue to respond to the incident and provide additional information.

