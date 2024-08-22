Man injured after robbery while meeting up with someone he met online

BATON ROUGE - A man was shot in the leg during a robbery while meeting up with someone he met online, detectives said.

The Baton Rouge Police Department said the shooting happened around 11 p.m. Wednesday night at 2121 Lobdell at the Pelican Bay apartment complex.

The victim was apparently meeting with someone he had met online when the two were approached by a masked individual who shot him, stole his cell phone, and ran away.

It was unclear if the person he was meeting with was in on the robbery.

The man was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.