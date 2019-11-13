Man indicted in murder of BR activist Sadie Roberts-Joseph

BATON ROUGE - A man accused of killing Baton Rouge activist Sadie Roberts-Joseph has been formally charged with her murder.

On Wednesday, a grand jury indicted Ronn Bell on one count of second-degree murder.

Police said Bell was renting property from Roberts-Joseph and killed her because he owed more than $1,200 in back rent. She was found suffocated in the trunk of her car, her body doused in bleach, on July 12.

Investigators used empty bleach bottles found inside his rented home to tie him to the killing.

Bell was previously convicted of raping a 9-year-old in 2007. However, he was released from prison after only seven years because of a plea deal.