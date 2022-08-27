Man indicted in death of girlfriend he said killed herself

LAUREL- A grand jury is bringing manslaughter charges against a south Mississippi man who had claimed his girlfriend killed herself.

WDAM-TV reports that a Jones County grand jury has indicted Gregory Burroughs in the June 2 death of Katherine Sinclair.

The 23-year-old woman died after a gunshot wound to the head in a parked car inside Burroughs garage in an affluent Laurel subdivision. Burroughs told police that Sinclair shot herself. Sinclair's mother, Madeline Herrington, questions whether her daughter committed suicide.

Police questioned Burroughs, but released him without charges three days later. Jones County District Attorney Anthony Buckley has said he decided to release Burroughs, saying Burroughs didn't confess and no autopsy results were available.

Buckley says Burroughs will make his first appearance in court Monday, when a judge will consider bail.

