Man indicted in deadly mass overdose at Pittsburgh party
PITTSBURGH - A man accused of providing a white powdery substance tainted with fentanyl at an after-party in Pittsburgh last weekend, leading to the death of three men, has been indicted on numerous charges.
A federal grand jury on Wednesday returned a seven-count indictment against Peter Rene Sanchez Montalvo. The 25-year-old California man faces a single count of possessing drugs with the intent to distribute and six counts related to the three deaths as well as injuries suffered by four other men who used the drugs.
It's not known if Montalvo has retained an attorney. He was scheduled for a federal detention hearing on Thursday.
Authorities have said all of the victims who overdosed had been at the same bar Saturday night. They later attended a party at an apartment where Montalvo allegedly passed around what victims thought was cocaine.
