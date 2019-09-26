90°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Man indicted in deadly mass overdose at Pittsburgh party

3 hours 45 minutes 31 seconds ago Thursday, September 26 2019 Sep 26, 2019 September 26, 2019 12:08 PM September 26, 2019 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
Photo: Pittsburgh Post-Gazette

PITTSBURGH - A man accused of providing a white powdery substance tainted with fentanyl at an after-party in Pittsburgh last weekend, leading to the death of three men, has been indicted on numerous charges.

A federal grand jury on Wednesday returned a seven-count indictment against Peter Rene Sanchez Montalvo. The 25-year-old California man faces a single count of possessing drugs with the intent to distribute and six counts related to the three deaths as well as injuries suffered by four other men who used the drugs.

It's not known if Montalvo has retained an attorney. He was scheduled for a federal detention hearing on Thursday.

Authorities have said all of the victims who overdosed had been at the same bar Saturday night. They later attended a party at an apartment where Montalvo allegedly passed around what victims thought was cocaine.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days