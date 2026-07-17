Man indicted for sexual battery, child sex trafficking in Baker girl's kidnapping

BAKER - A grand jury indicted a man on child sex trafficking and kidnapping charges after a 13-year-old girl from Baker was found sexually abused in a Pennsylvania home.

Ronald Smith, 62, was indicted for three counts of trafficking of children for sexual purposes, one count of sexual battery of a juvenile under 15 and simple kidnapping.

Smith was initially arrested on kidnapping charges in Columbus, Georgia, alongside Ki-Shawn Crumity, 26, who was with the teen in the Pittsburgh home where she was sexually abused and held in a box in the home's basement. The girl added that Crumity gave her edibles and alcohol while she was in the home.

Arrest documents say Smith helped transport the teen and also had a relationship with her after meeting her in Baton Rouge.

According to arrest records, the girl, who was reported missing Oct. 24, had made contact with Crumity over Snapchat, who reportedly told her he was “supposed to get her adopted by a trusted adult.”

A grand jury in Pennsylvania indicted Crumity on multiple sex crimes in June. He is set to stand trial in December, with Smith having a motion hearing in Baton Rouge on Aug. 19.