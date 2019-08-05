94°
Man indicted for allegedly causing two deadly wrecks in four months
ST. FRANCISVILLE – A man accused of causing two fatal crashes less than four months apart was indicted by a grand jury Monday in one of the cases.
Salvatore Euggino, 60, was charged with negligent homicide in the March 26 crash that killed Marshaun Robertson, 34.
Euggino was arrested just after that crash, and was arrested again after a July 15 crash on Hwy. 10 that killed 50-year-old pedestrian Ricky Pourciau.
Authorities say Euggino left the scene of the July crash and was arrested at a business in Ethel. He was booked with negligent homicide in that case.
