Man in serious condition due to shooting on Dayton Street

BATON ROUGE - One person is in serious condition following a shooting on Dayton Street Sunday morning

According to Baton Rouge Police, officers first responded to the reported shooting in the 2400 block of Cable Street around 11:20 a.m.

Once they got to the scene authorities found a male victim suffering from a gunshot wound. He was transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.

After further investigation police learned the shooting occurred in the 2500 block of Dayton Street and thr victim was found on Cable Street.

More information will be added to this story as it becomes available.