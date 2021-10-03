Man in Pierre Part wanted for posing as FEMA employee

PIERRE PART - Law enforcement is warning residents about a man who is claiming to be a FEMA employee and stealing social security numbers.

Assumption Parish Sheriff's Office said a man, calling himself Larry, is acting as if he is working storm-related claims. When residents call his phone number, he asks for a social security number and immediately hangs up.

The sheriff's office said the man is driving a silver four-door dodge sedan with Arkansas license plates. They warned residents in the area of Pierre Part Store and Shell Beach Road to give no personal information.

If you have any questions or concerns, contact the sheriff's office at (985) 369-2912.