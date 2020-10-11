84°
Man in dire medical condition found in canal Saturday

BAKER - Authorities responded to a man found in a canal in Baker off Highway 19 and the Magnolia Bridge.

The fire department pulled the man from the water alive but his condition was critical, sources said. 

There's no timetable on how long the man was in the water or how long he may have been in the canal. 

The individual's name was not released. 

The man was rescued Saturday morning after Hurricane Delta moved through the Greater Baton Rouge area. 

