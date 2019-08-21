Man in custody for threatening ex-girlfriend, prompting lockdown at local hospital

BATON ROUGE - According to the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office, a local medical facility was placed on lockdown Wednesday morning after a threat was made.

Deputies were called to Promise Hospital of Baton Rouge on Mancuso Lane just before 9:00 Wednesday morning.

The sheriff's office says 29-year-old Keith Cage allegedly sent a message to his ex-girlfriend—who was a patient at the time—stating that he was going to the hospital to harm her and "shoot up" the facility.

Arrest records say the victim showed detectives a photograph that Cage had sent her the night before. In the photograph, Cage is reportedly wearing a bulletproof vest and holding an automatic weapon.

When Cage was located on Wednesday, detectives searched his phone and confirmed the texts and photo were sent to the ex-girlfriend.

Cage was placed under arrest. He's facing one count of terrorizing.

The facility is a long-term bed acute care hospital that specializes in ventilator weaning and medically complex care. It is located near Baton Rouge General Bluebonnet campus and Our Lady of the Lake.