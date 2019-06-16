Man in custody after eight-hour long standoff with Baton Rouge Police

80°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Source: WBRZ
By: Nadeen Abusada

BATON ROUGE - A man is in custody after multiple police units and other law enforcement agents blocked off South 10th Street for 8 hours in efforts to remove the armed man from a home.

BRPD was called to the 100 blocks of South 10th Street around 6:30 a.m. Sunday. Police say the armed man was reportedly waving a gun around every person in the home.

Everyone inside the residence were released safely. Authorities say the armed individual refused to exit the home. A SWAT team was on scene negotiating with the man to surrender.

