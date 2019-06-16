Man in custody after eight-hour long standoff with Baton Rouge Police

BATON ROUGE - A man is in custody after multiple police units and other law enforcement agents blocked off South 10th Street for 8 hours in efforts to remove the armed man from a home.

HAPPENING NOW: Baton Rouge Police are engaged in a standoff with an armed man inside a house on S 10th Street. It originally came in as a 911 call when he allegedly threatened a woman in the house with a gun. A negotiator is on a loud speaker trying to talk to him. @WBRZ pic.twitter.com/djGWuHE0ld — Trey Couvillion (@treycouvtv) June 16, 2019

BRPD was called to the 100 blocks of South 10th Street around 6:30 a.m. Sunday. Police say the armed man was reportedly waving a gun around every person in the home.

Everyone inside the residence were released safely. Authorities say the armed individual refused to exit the home. A SWAT team was on scene negotiating with the man to surrender.