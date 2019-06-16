Latest Weather Blog
Man in custody after eight-hour long standoff with Baton Rouge Police
BATON ROUGE - A man is in custody after multiple police units and other law enforcement agents blocked off South 10th Street for 8 hours in efforts to remove the armed man from a home.
HAPPENING NOW: Baton Rouge Police are engaged in a standoff with an armed man inside a house on S 10th Street. It originally came in as a 911 call when he allegedly threatened a woman in the house with a gun. A negotiator is on a loud speaker trying to talk to him. @WBRZ pic.twitter.com/djGWuHE0ld— Trey Couvillion (@treycouvtv) June 16, 2019
BRPD was called to the 100 blocks of South 10th Street around 6:30 a.m. Sunday. Police say the armed man was reportedly waving a gun around every person in the home.
Everyone inside the residence were released safely. Authorities say the armed individual refused to exit the home. A SWAT team was on scene negotiating with the man to surrender.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Tugboats wrecks into Sunshine Bridge
-
Two EBRP inmates received Father's Day gifts like no others
-
Three stolen dirt bikes found, three still missing from Denham Springs home
-
Nightly closures on Highland Road, lane shifts on I-10 start this weekend
-
New ordinance will make it more expensive to build in Livingston Parish...
Sports Video
-
'That's typical LSU;' Tailgating underway ahead of Baton Rouge Super Regional
-
PREVIEW: Southern breaks down Starkville Regional
-
LSU softball lands national No. 10 seed
-
Balancing Football and Track: The story of Kary Vincent Jr.
-
Sha'Carri Richardson's impressive impact on LSU Track and Field