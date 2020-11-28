62°
Man in critical condition following shooting on N. Carrollton Avenue
BATON ROUGE - Police are investigating a shooting that sent one person to the hospital Saturday night.
Around 7:15 the Baton Rouge Police Department responded to the 700 block of N. Carrollton Avenue near Harry Drive in regards to shot being fired.
According to police, one man is in critical condition.
Details are limited. Check Back for updates.
