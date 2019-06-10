88°
Man in critical condition after reported drowning at apartment complex
BATON ROUGE - Emergency crews are responding to a possible drowning reported Sunday afternoon.
The incident was reported just after 4 o'clock Sunday afternoon on 855 S Flannery at the Acadian Place Apartments.
Police say the man was transported to a local hospital in critical condition.
