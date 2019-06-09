80°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Man in critical condition after possible drowning at apartment complex

5 hours 13 minutes 10 seconds ago Sunday, June 09 2019 Jun 9, 2019 June 09, 2019 4:44 PM June 09, 2019 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Emergency crews are responding to a possible drowning reported Sunday afternoon.

The incident was reported just after 4 o'clock Sunday afternoon on 855 S Flannery at the Acadian Place Apartments.

Police say the man was transported to a local hospital in critical condition.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days