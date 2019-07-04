Man in critical condition after being struck by train near downtown

BATON ROUGE - Officials are responding to a pedestrian that was reportedly struck by a train late Wednesday night near downtown.

The incident was reported around 10:20 p.m. on Convention Street near N. 14th Street.

The scene shows a bicycle clearly crushed underneath the train. A witness says around 10:15 they saw a man attempted to crawl under the train, thinking it was stalled. After attempting to pull his bike underneath the train started to move. That witness called 911.

Police say a 22-year-old man was transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.

We've reached out to authorities for more information.