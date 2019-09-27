Deputies looking for gunman who allegedly shot his father in EBR neighborhood

BATON ROUGE - Authorities say a man was shot by his adult son during a confrontation in a neighborhood off Foster Road Friday.

The shooting was reported before 5 p.m. on Northdale Drive near N Park Avenue. The East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office says the victim's injuries do not appear to be life-threatening at this time.

According to the sheriff's office, the suspected shooter is the victim's son.

Deputies are now searching the area for the gunman.