Man in Captain America costume arrested, accused of breaking into shed
CLARKSDALE, Miss. - Authorities arrested a man dressed as an iconic superhero who is accused of breaking into someone's shed.
Tuesday morning officers with the Clarksdale Police Department responded to an address on Lee Drive in Mississippi. According to the Delta News, when officers arrived at the scene the homeowner had 36-year-old David Hobbs held at gunpoint.
At the time, Hobbs was dressed as Captain America.
The homeowner told police his alarm alerted him to an intruder. Armed with a gun, the man went to his shed and found Hobbs.
Hobbs was arrested and charged with burglary.
