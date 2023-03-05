76°
Man hurt in shooting at apartment complex on Lobdell Boulevard early Saturday

1 hour 32 minutes 11 seconds ago Sunday, March 05 2023 Mar 5, 2023 March 05, 2023 10:32 AM March 05, 2023 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Emily Davison

BATON ROUGE - A man was shot on Lobdell Boulevard overnight.

Baton Rouge police said the shooting happened around 1:30 a.m. Saturday at an apartment complex on Lobdell, not far from Greenwell Springs Road.

A man was shot in the hip and taken to a hospital to get treatment for non-life-threatening injuries, officers say.

No motive or suspect has been identified, and BRPD says this is an ongoing investigation.

This is a developing story.

