Man hurt in shooting along 70th Avenue

By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - A man was shot along 70th Avenue and taken to a hospital on Sunday, police said. 

The Baton Rouge Police Department said the shooting happened along 70th near Middlesex Street around 6:30 p.m. The victim suffered non-life-threatening gunshot wounds and was taken to a hospital for treatment. 

No more information about the shooting has been released.

