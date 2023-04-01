Man hurt in domestic shooting Friday, woman detained

BATON ROUGE - A woman was detained Friday after allegedly shooting a man at an apartment complex along South Flannery Road.

According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, the shooting happened at the Acadian Place Apartments around 2 p.m.

Police said the woman shot the man in the midsection. The woman was detained and the man was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.