82°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Man hurt in 16-foot fall on cruise ship on Louisiana coast

3 hours 31 minutes 21 seconds ago Wednesday, October 09 2019 Oct 9, 2019 October 09, 2019 7:36 AM October 09, 2019 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
Photo: carnival.com

VENICE, La. (AP) - A man has been critically injured in a nearly 16-foot (5-meter) fall on a Carnival cruise ship off the coast of Louisiana.
  
News outlets report the U.S. Coast Guard says the 23-year-old man was hurt early Tuesday on the ship near Venice. A Coast Guard news release says he was airlifted to a New Orleans hospital in critical condition.
  
He had fallen on the Carnival Valor, a New Orleans-based ship that carries about 3,000 passengers.
  
It's unclear what caused the man to fall. Authorities didn't immediately release his identity.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days