53°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Man hospitalized following Wednesday night N. 23rd Street shooting

4 years 1 day 18 hours ago Thursday, October 15 2015 Oct 15, 2015 October 15, 2015 10:22 AM October 15, 2015 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Brock Sues

BATON ROUGE - Detectives are investigating a shooting that happened in the 1700 block of North 23rd Street that sent a man to the hospital with life-threatening injuries Wednesday night.

BRPD report officers located a 22-year-old man in the roadway at around 9:10 p.m., suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was taken to an area hospital to be treated for injuries that were initially considered non-life-threatening, but those injuries were later upgraded to life-threatening.

Detectives say there are no known motives or suspects at this time in the investigation.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the BRPD Violent Crimes Unit at (225) 389-4869.

 

 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days