Man hospitalized following Wednesday night N. 23rd Street shooting

BATON ROUGE - Detectives are investigating a shooting that happened in the 1700 block of North 23rd Street that sent a man to the hospital with life-threatening injuries Wednesday night.

BRPD report officers located a 22-year-old man in the roadway at around 9:10 p.m., suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was taken to an area hospital to be treated for injuries that were initially considered non-life-threatening, but those injuries were later upgraded to life-threatening.

Detectives say there are no known motives or suspects at this time in the investigation.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the BRPD Violent Crimes Unit at (225) 389-4869.